Nasir Mahmood Khosa: The former bureaucrat in charge of Punjab’s caretaker setup

As the curtain draws to a close on the incumbent national and provincial parliaments, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed have decided on former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province’s interim chief minister.

Mr. Khosa’s reputation and pedigree precede his appointment. A member of the Civil Service’s sixth common, Mr. Khosa joined what was then known as the District Management Group.

Khosa’s distinguished career includes serving as the District Commissioner in Faisalabad and Lahore, as the Additional Secretary of Finance, Agriculture and Food, and as the principal secretary to the Punjab governor and to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013.

Born in Dera Ghazi Khan, the new interim CM served as the Chief Secretary in both Punjab and Balochistan as well.

Mr. Khosa attained a Bachelor’s of Law degree, and holds degrees in English Literature and Public Administration as well. He also went to the prestigious University of Pennsylvania to gain a degree in Development Economics.

The new interim CM is currently serving as Alternate Executive Director from Pakistan and represents Afghanistan, Algeria, Ghana, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, and Tunisia, and hails from a distinguished family that includes his brother Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who is a Supreme Court judge, while his other brother, Tariq Mahmood Khosa is a police officer who served as Balochistan’s Inspector General and as the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency.