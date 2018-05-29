Ali Siddiqui takes charge as new Ambassador to US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on Tuesday will be taking charge of his responsibilities as a diplomat.

Siddiqui reached Washington on Monday night before swearing-in on his official duties.

The new ambassador was warmly welcomed by the deputy chief of Pakistan Mission to the United States (US) Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

Siddiqui had replaced the outgoing Ambassador and former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry who had retired earlier last month.

The new ambassador is expected to present his credentials to US President Donald Trump in the upcoming weeks to be fully operational to perform his duties.

With the Pakistan-US ties souring, the US Department of State took almost two months to send out an agreement to pace the way for the new ambassador’s appointment.

Siddiqui professionally an investment banking expert and former chairman of JS bank was appointed by the federal government and had earlier served as special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the status of a minister.

The newly appointed Ambassador will be facing a plight of challenges due to the rising tensions between both the States owing to the recent travel restrictions.

Earlier President Trump had announced travel ban on Pakistani diplomats to which Pakistan had back fired and levied restrictions upon US diplomats to Pakistan.

The US State Department earlier had alleged the Pakistani government of mistreating US enoys in Pakistan, which were refuted by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Previously, US had announced to cut financial assistance to Pakistan under the new South Asia strategy as it wasn’t doing enough to eliminate terrorism and terrorist safe havens.