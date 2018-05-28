Pak army to probe into Asad Durrani’s book

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has ordered investigation against the controversial book of former ISI chief Gen (retd) Asad Durrani and has also decided to place his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the ISPR, a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been assigned the task to probe the matter thoroughly.

Former ISI chief was summoned at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Monday to explain his position on his recently launched book “The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace”.

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2018

The content of the book is based on a conversation between two spymasters, which covers a wider range of subjects including NSA Ajit Doval’s way of functioning, the Kashmir issue and several controversial issues between India and Pakistan including Kulbhushan Jadhav, Balochistan and surgical strikes.

Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor shared the information regarding Lt Gen Asad Durrani via Twitter.

“Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL”, read the official statement.