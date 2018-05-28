Nawaz’s guards thrash PML-N worker for trying to shake hands

LAHORE: The designated security guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday thrashed a PML-N party worker when he tried to shake hands with PML-N supremo on stage.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and other party members, were seated on stage before addressing the Youm-e-Takbeer Convention at Alhamra Arts Council when a man rushed towards them and tried to shake hands with Nawaz Sharif.

To this end, deputed security guards held the ruling Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz worker strictly and thrashed him in front of everyone.

Seeing this, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique stopped the security guards and let the man embraced Nawaz Sharif, later on he sat in the arena for attending the function and also raised slogans of “Sher” in the crowd.