The #MeToo and Pakistan

History is defined by movements – a mobilisation of an ideal that when pursued religiously can be a force to reckon with. It is the very commotion which is stirred at the heart by concerns so great that may weaken the core of an established society which has learned the art of cover-ups so well.

America is re-evaluating its precedence these days and one could see a major shift in regards to anticipation, speculation, rationalisation and deduction. One part of the country is embroiled in the “March for their Lives” and trying to sway the diplomatic lobby for maximum restrictions on gun purchase while the other is trying desperately to prove that among all the vices that America does have, ‘sexism’ is definitely not one. The #MeToo movement for this very particular agenda has gained considerable traction over the past few weeks. The alarming stories that have come forth, coupled with big named supporters of the cause, have made this march one to be wary of. The very thought that a production giant like Harvey Weinstein was brought to his knees by a mere mention of a ‘forced interaction’ has given hope to many to expose the truth behind the literal curtains.

People around the world want to embrace this ambitious agenda and want to decrease, if not end, this workplace male monopoly and subsequent harassment of the women folk. There have been lobbies pushing for women rights in the past but the testimonies of industry stars against their very own is alarmingly refreshing and brings the truth home, more forcefully.

In countries like Pakistan, however, we cannot be too sympathetic to the truth. It won’t ever set us free rather a plethora of social constraints will mar our very steps. We are bound by:

Religious values that forbid us from airing our private business to the world. We are taught to have “hayya” that saves us from any predatory glance if practiced faithfully. TO STAY ON THE RIGHT PATH is the simplest way to avoid, hence the safest way to proceed.

Our social obligations do not allow women to be too factual or practice candidness. If they are too forthright in any such situation; it will mark them as a ‘loose character’, a ‘precursor of such attention’, thereby sabotaging any hope for a ‘wondrous’ future as is the ultimate objective of their existence.

Social media is a scorned profession among the general public. Women do want to follow all the latest trends based on celebrity sightings, many want to be a glamorised in addition to it but the general consensus for the ‘industry women’ is somewhat miffed.

The youth is no doubt fascinated by the perks and the allure of being an eye candy to all, yet the women who are a part of this career are judged and mocked sparingly. In such a scenario, a woman who advocates her grievances is usually looked down upon for associating herself with the profession in the first place. So a cry for help in case of any transgression will make the victim a laughingstock among her peers.

Pakistan has seen its fair share of social revolutions and a reconstruction of its rational ideals in recent years. One thing that has remained a constant, however, is the amount of freedom a woman has to say the truth out loud. The #MeToo movement, for all intents and purposes, should start at the grassroots level where women subjected to derogatory conditions in the rural areas are able to expose the truth behind their miserable hardships. Women should be given protection and a sense of security to voice out their persecution from the hands of any family member or one from a hierarchy regardless of social backlash and ridicule. The threat of divorce from within her four walls that keeps dangling like a worm on a fish hook should never be the concern to keep a woman under check from the fears that haunt her deeply.

Islam and social rules do teach us to not make our dirty laundry public and solve the problems amicably before making it a public matter yet forcing a woman to bend to your will while subjecting her to a harrowing trauma of self-doubt and manipulation is a capital crime In itself.

The #MeToo movement will only be plausibly effective if women are heard, not dismissed and treated like day-old stale bread. Current media influence and an awareness of one’s rights has mobilised women in Pakistan to stand up and demand their due rights, yet the same cannot be said for the majority that is grievously oppressed and sentenced to a pitiful life of self-loathing by the men who surround her.

Islam and social rules do teach us to not make our dirty laundry public and solve the problems amicably before making it a public matter yet forcing a woman to bend to your will while subjecting her to a harrowing trauma of self-doubt and manipulation is a capital crime In itself.

It would be a nice change to see the #MeToo movement reach Pakistan, not for the sensationalism of it all, rather to witness the women coming forth and holding the men accountable for what could have been. It would be a crude awakening for the system yet a much needed respite that gives voice to the persecuted and a semblance of hope to the down-trodden. To achieve a promising start to such a progressive change is an uphill battle in itself. It is not easy to break the women free of their centuries-old cultural restraints, many a time it is a sacrifice in the family’s name to hold the fort together while a woman’s own sensibilities are laid waste. The #MeToo movement can provide a steady base to those who require it and can be a light at the end of the tunnel that still needs a bit more reasoning and courage to come forth.

Women should never have to rely on progressive marches or radical campaigns to bring about any female based reforms, but when time and place beckons, they should really consider being a part of one.