Entire nation wants end to corruption: NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that the entire nation wants elimination of corruption and that NAB is exerting all its energy for the purpose.

NAB chairman headed a high-profile meeting at the bureau headquarters in Islamabad, where he was briefed about the performance of NAB. During the meeting, he was also briefed about the performance of operation and prosecution divisions of the bureau.

During the meeting, NAB chairman added that the bureau’s priority is to eliminate corruption from the country and to recover looted money from corrupt elements.

He also ordered NAB DGs to conduct verification of complaints, inquiries and investigations within the given time frame and hold corrupt elements accountable by accumulating solid evidences against the accused and by working within the bounds of NAB laws.

The chairman directed the authorities to probe into 161 inquiries and 47 investigations in Lahore, 173 inquiries and 119 investigations in Karachi, 105 inquiries and 27 investigations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 85 inquiries and 23 investigations in Balochistan within the given timeframe of 10-months.