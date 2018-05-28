ATC appoints new prosecutor in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Suspended Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar on Monday appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) along with the other accused in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

During the proceedings a new prosecutor was appointed to the case as the former had excused himself from the case owing to threats.

According to sources, Ali Raza had been receiving threats due to which he had failed to appear at the previous hearing.

The ATC, with due consideration to the circumstances, appointed Nazeer Bhangora as the new prosecutor.

On the other hand, Naqeebullah’s father Khan Mohammad appointed Advocate Nadeem as his representative attorney in the murder case, stating that it wasn’t feasible for him to commute to Karachi from South Waziristan for every hearing.

A bail plea was submitted in the court on behalf of the three accused including Yasin, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat.

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar is alleged in the encounter killing of 27 year old Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood on January 13 in the suburbs of Karachi. Naqeeb Ullah was killed on allegations of being affiliated with a terrorist organization and accused of being involved in several murders.

The investigation of the case till now reveals that Anwar is the main suspect involved in Naqeebullah’s encounter along with three others.