Family court rules Meera as Rehman’s wife after 9 years

LAHORE: A family court on Monday announced its verdict ruling that renowned Lollywood actress Meera is Attiqur Rehman’s wife.

Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem after nice years dismissed Meera’s petition against Attiqur Rehman for forging her Nikkah with him.

Judge Nadeem read out the written verdict stating that the nikkahnama submitted in the court was not forged.

The court observed that the nikkahkhwan confirmed Meera’s marriage to Rehman.

Previously, in 2009 the renowned actress had filed a suit for declaration that she was not Rehman’s wife and that the marriage was falsely declared by Rehman.

The actress had claimed that the Nikkahnama was forged by Rehman, adding that there was no record of their marriage at the concerned union council.

Meera in her petition had told the court that she had never solemnized the marriage.

In 2015 the court had issued arrest warrants for Meera over Rehman’s application.

Earlier this month Meera had announced to be planning to bid farewell to the country permanently. She had said that she was shifting abroad and would make the reason public very soon.