Plane hijacking case, present NAB cases a mere ‘joke’: ousted PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif once again took a defiant tone outside the accountability court on Monday when he claimed that the 1999 plane hijacking case and the present NAB cases were all part of a big ‘joke’ against him.

The ousted premier was speaking to reporters outside the accountability court that is hearing references against him and his family, and said that he would never accept the 1999 plane hijacking case and the present NAB cases.

Nawaz has repeatedly asserted that he was falsely implicated in the ‘fabricated’ 1999 hijacking case, that led to Nawaz being exiled to Saudi Arabia for seven years.

Nawaz also challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan to present before the people his accomplishments over the past five years.

“Please Imran Khan, tell us which project have you completed? If there is any project in the social sector or in electricity, please tell us.”

He also said that it was only the federal government that had performed over the past five years, despite the ‘hindrances’ it faced.

“We eliminated terrorism from the country, built motorways and made China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a reality. We also took efforts to restore peace in Karachi, despite the fact that we could only work till 2016 after the 2014 sit-ins,” Nawaz claimed.

Nawaz also said that his present stance would be vindicated when his party would achieve victory in the upcoming elections, claiming that it was only the PML-N that had worked for the people.