8 dead as mother sets house ablaze in Karachi

KARACHI: Eight people including children on Sunday night were burnt to death in Baldia Town’s Malang Goth locality of Karachi.

According to the security officials one of the wounded sons informed the police that the fire was not an accident rather was started by their mother.

Sajjad told the police in a video interview that his mother was mentally unstable and was undergoing treatment since the past two years. He said that he was asleep when the fire encircled the house.

Rescue officials said that the deceased included the mother, her three daughters and three sons, out of which four had died on spot while four others succumbed to their injuries in Burns Ward at the Civil Hospital.

Security officials inspected the crime scene and confirmed that the fire was lit out by the mother and not by accident.

Initial investigation by the police had revealed that the father of the deceased children had left for work when fire broke out at his house. However, the father later on told the officials the same story as his son Sajjad.