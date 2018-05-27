Four names tabled for Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: Names of four candidates for the position of caretaker prime minister of Punjab were discussed on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rashid discussed the names of former chief secretaries of Punjab Nasir Khosa and Kamran Rasool for caretaker CM in a meeting.

Furthermore, the provincial government has proposed the names of Justice (retd) Sair Ali and Punjab former general inspector of Police (IGP) Tariq Saleem Dogar for caretaker CM nomination.

Jamaat-e-Islami had formerly recommended former chief justice of Lahore High Court Mian Allah Nawaz and former federal secretaries Dr Safdar Mehmood and Khizer Hayat Gondal for the position.

CM Shehbaz and Opposition leader Rashid are expected to meet again on Monday (May 28) to reach a consensus over the nominee.