Met Office warns Karachiites of another heat wave from Tuesday

KARACHI: The Karachi temperature dropped down to 39 Celsius on Saturday due to high velocity winds from the western direction after Tropical Cyclone Mekunu beat the Salalah city of Oman, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials said.

“Climatic changes are happening very fast. We were not expecting back-to-back heat waves gripping Karachi in quick succession. Unfortunately, Karachi is going to be gripped by another heat wave possibly from next Tuesday,” Karachi Met Office Director Abdur Rashid said.

The Karachiites have already observed three severe heat waves since the end of March, while in April, Nawabshah experienced the highest mercury raised to 50.2 degree Celsius, officials said. Now the people are being warned again for another grasping heat wave from Tuesday and then expected mercury would be at least to 43 degrees Celsius.

Despite the severe weather forecasts, the Sindh government has not taken any precautionary measures, said disturbed citizens of Karachi. They further criticised that due to Ramadan, they could have more chances of heat strokes but government has not taken any safety measures in this regard.