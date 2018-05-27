Malala elected as Oxford College social secretary

OXFORD: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was elected as a social secretary by her fellow students at Oxford College, London.

Malala has been living in the UK since October 2012, and in 2017, she got admission in Oxford University.

Malala was also chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections of the college.

As a JCR of the college, she would be responsible to organise events and campaigns. At present, studying politics, philosophy, and economics, she will share the social secretary role with Tiger Akawin for the upcoming academic year.

Malala is internationally renowned for working for girls’ education. Furthermore, she also received the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in the recognition of her efforts.

Malala has already been taking part in various events of the university. JCR has already organised outdoor movie night, a jazz night and a garden party this year.