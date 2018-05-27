320 Minhaj University hostelites expelled for ‘leaking Khurram Gandapur’s video’

LAHORE: Minhaj University administration on Sunday expelled 320 students living in varsity hostel for leaking video of PAT leader Khurram Gandapur scolding students over alleged misbehaviour.

According to reports, 320 students have been told to leave the hostel by May 31.

Speaking to the media, parents of the expelled students said that only those who were involved in recording and leaking the video should be punished.

They also requested the administration to ponder over the decision as they can not bear the expenses of a private hostel.

Moreover, the expelled students also complained that a large number of students were being punished due to a few and that the hostel administration should probe thoroughly into the matter and reconsider the verdict.

The hostel administration, however, has said that the decision was not taken by them, but by hostel administration of Bait Al Zehra, a private hostel affiliated with Minhaj-ul-Quran.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader and Minhaj hostel incharge Khurram Nawaz Gandapur was seen scolding hostelites over alleged misbehaviour.

He could also be heard threatening the students of consequences and giving them “shut up” calls.