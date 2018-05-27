Media giant Al Jazeera aired a documentary titled Cricket’s Match-Fixers on Sunday claiming that, in the last two years, at least three matches featuring India were fixed.

According to the documentary, bookies influenced the following matches: the India versus England Test played in Chennai (December 2017), the India versus Australia Test in Ranchi (March 2017) and the Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka (July 2017).

It further claimed that about two Australian cricketers were found involved in Ranchi and three Englishmen fixed sessions in Chennai. However, English players have denied the charges against them.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland on Sunday said that we want Al Jazeera to provide all evidence to the ICC investigation team so that investigation can be conducted.