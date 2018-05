ISLAMABAD: Ali Jehangir Siddiqui leaves for Washington on Sunday to take charge as ambassador to the US.

Siddiqui was appointed recently by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who faced a lot criticism on his decision.

Sherry Rehman former foreign minister also criticised the decision taken by the PM.

Hasan Askari Rizvi also said that Ali Jehangir Siddiqui might have to go before taking charge as the government is about to end.