PM in GB to inaugurate various projects

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan Sunday morning to inaugurate various development projects in a day long trip to the region.

The PM is set to lay the foundation stones of the Gilgit Naltar expressway road and the Gilgit Baltistan secretariat project.

He is also expected to pay his respects at the Yadgar-e-Shudah, Chinar Garden, Gilgit to commemorate the fallen in GB’s war of liberation.

PM Abbasi will then inaugurate the newly constructed building for GB’s Legislative Assembly, after which he will address a joint-session of GB’s Legislative Assembly and the Gilgit Baltistan Council.