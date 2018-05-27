US and Israel want to turn Pakistan and Iran into next Libya, Syria: Iranian official to Pakistani delegation

Addressing a Pakistani delegation headed by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Asthar Ausaf Ali, a senior Iranian official warned Pakistan to remain cautious of the Islamic State’s presence in its border with Afghanistan, and said that America and Israel wish to turn Pakistan and Iran into the next ‘Syria, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan’.

The Pakistani delegation was visiting Iran at the invitation of Tehran’s Attorney General Muhammad Jaffer Monatazeri to discuss various issues such as the two countries’ judiciaries. The visit occurred two weeks ago.

The AGP was accompanied by Additional Attorney General Syed Nayyar Rizvi and Deputy Attorney General Syed Nayyab Gardezi.

The two sides also agreed to establish working groups that would share information, exchange prisoners and exchange important points between the two states’ National Commission on Human Rights.

The Iranian delegation also informed its Pakistani counterpart that Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah, had directed Iran’s judiciary to initiate measures that would help the Kashmiri population fight the oppression and injustice it suffers.