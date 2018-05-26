Vote for parties on merit, urges Punjab governor

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana urged the public to vote for parties based on their performance since the nation has already witnessed the change the country has seen in PML-N’s five years.

He was addressing a public meeting in Shujabad after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated first section of M5 Multan-Sukkur motorway on Saturday.

He commended PM Abbasi saying that the premier was inaugurating two to three projects on daily basis and that such development was a testament of PML-N lifetime head Nawaz Sharif’s development oriented vision.

He also thanked the Chinese government for playing a vital role in development of Pakistan, while he also advised the public to work hard for Pakistan’s development and prosperity.