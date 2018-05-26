General elections to be held on July 25

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections 2018 on July 25.

The elections for provincial and national assemblies will be held on the same day, while an interim setup is likely to be constituted, after the current government’s tenure ends on May 31, to ensure free and fair elections.

The matter of the caretaker prime minister is yet to be resolved, however. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah held several meetings to ponder upon various names tabled by each of the two dignitaries for the post, but could not reach an agreement.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Khursheed said that he will not hold any more meetings with the PM on the matter, and that the matter will be forwarded to the parliamentary committee. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also said that the committee is the most likely option for appointment of caretaker PM.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the elections could be held on July 25 or 26, but the ECP had dismissed all claims saying that a date has not yet been finalised.

