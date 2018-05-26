KP govt, opposition reach consensus over appointment of Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and opposition on Saturday agreed to have finalized the name of caretaker Chief Minister (CM) for the province.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi’s younger brother Mazoor Afridi’s name has been finalized by KP government and KP Assembly Opposition leader Maulana Lutfur-Rehman. Both the leaders mutually agreed on on caretaker CM’s name after meeting earlier today.

The announcement of Afridi’s appointment will be made within a few days.

Manzoor belongs from Federally Administered Tribal Areas’s (FATA) Khyber Agency and is a non-political figure. He is also uncle to Javed Afridi the owner of Peshawar Zalmi.

Previously, the KP government and Opposition had reached a consensus on the caretaker CM’s name in 2013, recommending the name of (r) apex court judge Tariq Pervez. However, before swore in the position of CM, the recommendation had been challenged by a senior lawyer stating that a Supreme Court judge could not hold any public office for two years after his retirement.

In the wake of the upcoming general elections, as per the demands of the opposition an interim setup will be taking charge of the public offices once the government’s tenure ends. The main objective of the caretaker setup is to ensure free and fair elections.

As per the Constitution the government (PM) and the opposition leader of the lower house finalize the name of caretaker PM and respectively CM and opposition leader of provincial assemblies for the names of caretaker CM.