Two blasts on railway track in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Railway traffic halted for over an hour on Saturday as a result of two blasts on a railway track.

Police said that potholes were caused by the blasts near Gaddo Chowk, that is why trains were forced to stop at different stations.

Rangers and police arrived at the scene and started searching for the suspect.

The bomb disposal squad claimed that the blast was carried out by a non-electric device and that explosives weighed about 150 grams.

A railway official informed the media that no casualties were reported. The traffic was restored after 90- minutes.

A few days ago a three-kilogram bomb was recovered from the same area.