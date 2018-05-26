If in power, would have exchanged Shakil Afridi in a give and take deal: Musharraf

WASHINGTON: Former President (r) General Pervez Musharraf on Friday claimed to have released Dr Shakil Afridi in a give and take deal if he were the President.

During an interview to Voice of America’s Greta Van Susteren, the former military ruler said that Pakistan and United States relations were at its lowest ebb in a history of 70 years.

Musharraf, upon being asked about his call to action if he were the current president, responded that the matter wasn’t that serious to have been impossible to be resolved. He added that if it were the case of him being in command, he would have cut a give and take deal with the US.

Earlier on Wednesday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had assured to the congressional committee to continue his efforts to get Dr Afridi out of prison.

The matter of Dr Afridi’s release from prison has been a contentious issue in US, as lawmakers have been urging the Trump Administration to bring Afridi to US.

Former President while analyzing Afridi’s release issue said that every nation has to act in accordance to its interests. He added that State policies are made this way that they guard a country’s national interests before its bilateral relations with any other state.

Musharraf commended Pakistan’s stance stating that US would have done the same if it were in Pakistan’s shoes. He questioned the interviewer if the US would have allowed its citizen to deal with Pakistan’s intelligence agencies over a national matter.

The ex-military ruler proposed that Dr Afridi can be exchanged for Mullah Fazlullah. He also said that he believed that the US was aware of Fazlullah’s presence.

Former President also stressed on the fact that both the countries should resolve the iss