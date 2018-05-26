‘Muzakra’ held at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD: Literary session ‘Muzakra’ was held here at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on the benefits and learning of age-old ‘Value-Support System’ in the Punjab province.

Former chairman of Anthropology Department of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Dr Hafeez ur Rahman and a well-known social scientist, Dr Majid Khan, enlightened the participants on the subject. The event was attended by students and researchers of social sciences and anthropology.

Traditionally, the practices of wangar and neundra (also known as wartan bhaji in pothohar region) are two main and most common elements of social support system of the rural areas of Punjab. Such traditions are instrumental in allowing self-sustainability in the rural life.

“Why have these lost to time or become less effective in the face of modern challenges?” the speakers discussed, shedding light on the topic to explore these and other relevant themes in the company of experts. They highlighted various aspects of rural life in their comments on the subject.

‘Muzakra’ is an interactive session initiated by Lok Virsa to discuss various topics of literature, its manifestations in our society, and especially discuss gems from the Faiz Heritage Library, such as manuscripts, journals, books and other rare literature which are found exclusively at the library.

Published in Daily Times, May 26th 2018.