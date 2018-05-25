Senate delegation briefed on Pak-Canada ties

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Pakistan to Ottawa Tariq Azim Khan on Thursday briefed the visiting Senate delegation on the current status of Pakistan-Canada bilateral relations and efforts being made to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

A delegation from Senate, led by Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and is currently visiting Ottawa, Canada, at the invitation of Forum of Federations, met with the High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan.

Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Senator Aurangzeb Khan also accompanied the Deputy Chairman Senate.

Tariq Azim Khan informed that the Mission is working with the Canadian officials to facilitate visa issuance to Pakistani traders and international students.

He also briefed the delegation on Pakistani-Canadian diaspora and the important role the community is playing in promoting better understanding of Pakistan in their adopted homeland.

The Deputy Chairman and the accompanying senators exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations and promoting soft image of the country in Canada.