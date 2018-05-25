‘No more meetings with PM’, says Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday said that he will not hold further meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to discuss the matter of caretaker PM.

“I will not hold any more meetings with the PM and will send a letter to PM and Speaker NA regarding the issue, while the names of PPP nominees Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani will also be forwarded,” Khursheed said while speaking to the media.

PM Abbasi and the opp leader have met six times to mull over the name of caretaker PM over the past few weeks, which thus far have ended in a deadlock.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, PM Abbasi had informed that the government and the opposition had not been able to finalise the name of the caretaker PM till now.

It may likely be the case that if the deadlock persists, the matter of finalisation of the caretaker PM’s name will be handed over to parliamentary committee as per the Constitution of Pakistan.