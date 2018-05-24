PTI adopts change in party policy; new members to be ‘screened’ by committee

Following a number of lawmakers joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party has now adopted a change in party policy that aims to ‘screen’ new entrants into the party.

The Party will establish a committee that will scrutinise candidates wishing to join the party, and will gather all possible information on potential candidates.

New members will also not be immediately allowed to meet party chairman, Imran Khan.

The change in policy seems to have come after several lawmakers, mostly hailing from the ruling PML-N, jumped ship and joined the PTI. Many of them also met Imran Khan while announcing their new loyalties.

On May 21, meanwhile, five PTI lawmakers who were expelled from the party for allegedly ‘selling’ their Senate votes, filed a legal notice against Imran Khan demanding an apology and Rs. 5 billion in compensation for the ‘baseless allegations’ the Party’s hierarchy levelled against them.