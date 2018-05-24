ATC exempts Khan from PTV, Parliament attack case hearing

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday exempted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from court appearance in PTV and Parliament attacks case.

During the hearing of the PTV and Parliament attacks case, an exemption plea was filed by Khan’s counsel.

ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi granted exemption and adjourned the court hearing until further notice.

Judge Zaidi said that the date for the next hearing will be announced later.

Khan along with other PTI leaders are accused for leading attacks on PTV and Parliament during the 2014 Islamabad sit-ins. During the attacks PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers clashed with the police, leaving three participants dead and hundreds wounded.

Protesters had hijacked the PTV office and cut off transmissions of PTV News and World for about 30 minutes.