Resignations of Rasheed, Mushahidullah a sign of my tolerance: Nawaz

Nawaz while addressing the media, referred to his claims in the accountability court of an intelligence officer who had warned him of his actions before starting an inquiry against former President Pervez Musharraf, stating that he could have fired him but didn’t for the country’s sake.

He added that during his tenure he had shown immense patience, mercy, self-control and strength.

Former PM said that the same problems have been haunting Pakistan since the past 70 years. He further added that there is a specific time to for everything to be said and done.

Sharif remarked that his time came to reveal things in the accountability court so he unveiled what should have been told, adding that this was the truth and it was necessary to be taken to the forefront.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid said that he was rather surprised that the media aired his entire statement in accountability court.

Furthermore, Nawaz asserted that everyone should take a stand to make things possible. He added that freedom of media was its right and no one shall suppress the media for exercising this right.

Earlier Nawaz had remarked during his statement recording in Avenfield reference case at the accountability court that challenges, hindrances and pressures soared up as he initiated inquiry against former President Musharraf.

Sharif claimed that he had weighed how difficult it would be to put a former military ruler under trial, adding that Musharraf’s sickness was pre-planned to avoid case hearings.

He further said that the sole purpose of the 2014 Islamabad sit-ins was to create pressure by threatening him, Parliament, PTV, PM house. Sharif said that the elements making unrest had thought that he would give in if the pressure increased.