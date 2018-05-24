Sea breeze breaks hold of sweltering heatwave in Karachi

KARACHI: The sweltering heatwave that hit the metro city over the past few days finally seems to have abated on Thursday when a sea breeze started blowing in Karachi. The breeze has brought down the mercury by 3 to 4 degrees.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) stated in its daily forecast that the temperature is likely to hit 38 to 40 degrees today.

Earlier, this week, the metropolis faced temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

The weather monitoring body forecasts the maximum temperature of 37-39°C on Friday, and 36-38°C on Saturday.

The temperature reached 44 degrees on Monday and 43 degrees on Tuesday.

High temperatures and a series of unscheduled power outages caused agitation and unrest among citizens.