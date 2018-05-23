Shopkeeper rapes 11-year-old girl in Karachi

KARACHI: An 11-year-old girl was on Tuesday night reportedly raped by a shopkeeper in Malir’s Jinnah Square in Karachi.

According to the police, the young girl had gone to a burger shop when the shopkeeper allegedly raped her.

The 11 year old girl’s sister said the victim had gone to purchase food, but when she did not show up till an hour, she got worried and went to check on her younger sister along with some neighbourhood friends.

Upon reaching the shop, she found out that the shopkeeper, identified as 22-year-old Asif, had assaulted her sister.

An initial medical examination of the 11-year-old showed that she had been assaulted by Asif, who was taken into police custody.

The police informed the media that the suspect will be appearing before the judicial magistrate on Thursday.