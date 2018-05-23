‘Proud to be a feminist’: Is Meghan’s biography treading evolution?

LONDON: Latest addition to Britain’s royal family Meghan Markle’s biography was added on the monarchy’s official website right after the royal wedding with a single quote by Prince Harry’s wife: ‘I am proud to be a woman and a feminist’.

Meghan’s statement was a reflection of intent and a clear demonstration of a new modern path for the 1000 year old British monarchy. Royal watchers deemed the statement as a treading path of a fast-changing political environment like Brexit.

According to Daily Mail newspaper ‘Just 20 years ago, the monarchy seemed to be struggling for its very survival’, while referring Windsor’s darkest hours following Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

However, today the picture seemed quite the opposite as Prince Harry wed the glamorous modern actress Meghan Markle, sealing the fairytale romance.

The royal wedding symbolizes the monarchy’s evolution into a contemporary institution, forward looking and all set for the 21st Century.

The new addition to royalty comes from a racial blend with an African American mother and a white father. Harry and Meghan’s union have been said to be all about tradition meeting modernity with a breakthrough in race relations.

Royal wedding has been all about symbolism, from the bride entering the church alone to Micheal Curry’s address. Curry, the first black head of the Episcopal Church in the United States electrified Windsor Castle’s 15th century St George’s Chapel.

The biography of Meghan is all about her not being the usual royalty like figure. The Duchess is well known for her work to create awareness on social issues since her youthful years. When she was 11 year old, Meghan had campaigned against a company to alter their television advert that brought a sexist element for the sale of a dish washing liquid. Later on the company had changed its advert that labeled women rather than people in a dish washing ad.

However, commentators remarked that the biography indicated that Meghan had been blessed by the royal family to voice out issues such as feminism.

Historian and Constitutional expert David Starkey wrote in a local newspaper that it’s surely a change in the Royal family. He further added that the modern model couple is an example of mature, bi-racial, bi-cultural, international, fashion conscious and media savvy all to their fingerprints.

The wedding was reportedly the most watched program of the year so far in Britain.

Kehinde Andrews, associate professor of sociology at Birmingham City University, who works on racial issues, remarked that the royal family is not a place where one can voice out strong particular statements.

Analyzing the wedding, he said that the Harry and Meghan’s union was meaningless for Britain’s black community to address the deep-rooted racist element in jobs, justice system and in the health sector.

Andrews remarked that the illusion of change, in reality suggests that the breakthrough of race relations means nothing at all.

Ironically, the newlywed couple spelling modernity and accessibility is actually risking the very notion of the institution’s (monarchy) cachet added Andrews.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph said that Meghan and Harry’s touchy-feely union is endangering and devaluing the fairytale fact of royals being inaccessible. Thus it is a very difficult life for the model modern couple to tread.