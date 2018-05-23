PTI pre-planned the slapping incident just to trigger me: Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz claimed on Wednesday that the PTI had pre-planned the slapping incident against him in order for him to retaliate.

Aziz said that he never said anything to PTI leader Naeemul haq that would provoke such a response from him.

He added that the PTI’s 100 day plan was a means to destroy Pakistan.

Furthermore, he also said that the PTI would continue to suffer in the general elections as they were simply gathering people from different parties.

The slapping incident occurred when Daniyal Aziz called Naeemul Haq a ‘thief’ during a live talk show on Geo News on Tuesday night.