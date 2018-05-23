Family, political leaders attend Sabika Sheikh’s funeral in Karachi

KARACHI: Funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh, the Pakistani student who was killed in the Santa Fe shooting in Texas on the 18th of May, were held in Karachi’s Hakim Saeed Ground.

Many prominent people, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh governor Mohammad Zobair, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial, PTI leader Haleem Adil, and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal attended the funeral.

The young and bright girl will, moreover, be laid to rest at the city’s Azeempura graveyard. The deceased’s corpse arrived in Karachi in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after a funeral that was held for Sabika in Texas.

Sabika was one of the ten victims of 17-year old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who opened fire on Santa Fe High School, Texas, in an incident that also injured ten others.

Sabika was in America as part of an exchange program and was slated to go home on Eid-ul-Fitr.