Haque’s behaviour reflection of PTI culture: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) on Wednesday remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque’s behaviour on live television reflects PTI’s culture.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid while addressing the media outside the accountability court remarked that Haque physically assaulting a current minister and member of National Assembly on live television is indeed a distressing situation.

Sharif lashed out while referring to the slapping incident, stating that this is the culture for which PTI chief Imran Khan is responsible.

PML-N Quaid further said that PTI will itself unveil its hidden agendas one by one.

Former PM remarked that it is saddening that the media is being threatened, adding that the nation will remember everything as the smallest of things are being observed by the people.

PML-N Quaid raised questions regarding PTI’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), challenging Khan to name of development project in KP worth mentioning. He added that PTI has done nothing except staging dharna’s.

Nawaz said that the people stand with PML-N and agree with its leaders’ statements. He also informed the media that he will be addressing a public rally later in the evening.

Earlier on Tuesday night PTI leader Naeemul Haque slapped Privitization Minister Daniyal Aziz during a live television show Aapas Ki Baat on Geo news.

During the show, both the leaders shared inappropriate remarks which led to Haque to resort to violent behaviour. Another guest Pakistan People Party’s Nafeesa Shah left the show following the slapping incident.