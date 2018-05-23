Karachi to remain under a heat spell till Friday: Meteorological Department

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday warned that Karachi will be under the heat spell as temperatures hover in between 41-43°C range.

PMD issued notices notifying that hot to very hot weather will prevail in the metropolis till May 25.

According to Met official’s predictions the weather will soaring up till 43-44°C.

Earlier on Tuesday Karachiites remained under the grip of a heat-wave as temperature soared up to 43°C. PMD recorded the hottest weather in Chhor, Sindh which went up to 47°C.

The metropolis had been plagued with the continuing heatwave during the month of Ramadan with the city already plunging into darkness due to the prolonged power cuts.

People have been facing various problems due to the soaring temperatures especially with Karachi’s various areas are under the grip of water shortage along with power cuts.

Public Health Departments have issued notices to create awareness and raise alarm against the dangers of heatstroke in this blistering heat.

As per records, in June 2015, 1200 people had died at the hands of the heatwave in southern Pakistan.