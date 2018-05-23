A thaw in the offing? Sharifs’ aide calls on PML-Q top brass

Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) chief and a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif Ijazul Haq Tuesday held an important meeting with the Chaudhry brothers at their residence on Zahoor Elahi Road.

According to reports, Ijazul Haq discussed prevailing political situation in the country with PML-Q top leadership, including former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views about a “possible” alliance of Muslim League factions – PML-N and PML-Q – in the upcoming general elections. Sources told Daily Times the agenda of the meeting was to melt ice between the two factions of Muslim League.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also making efforts to make an alliance with Chaudhry brothers. Rumours are making rounds that the PML-Q and PTI can form an alliance in the upcoming polls as leaders of both parties have soft corners for each other.

“But Sharif brothers are also trying to woo their old partners, sources said, adding that despite giving a positive gesture, the Chaudhry brothers didn’t discuss the possible merger with the PML-N.

According to a statement issued by the media cell of the PML-Q, Elahi said that the alliance of the Muslim League factions was essential. He said that his party would fully participate in the next elections for which political and electoral activities had been started.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take political parties into confidence for holding free and fair elections. He added that the caretaker prime minister should be a neutral personality.

It may be mentioned that Ijaul Haq, son of the former martial ruler General Ziaul Haq, is an ally of the ruling PML-N government in the center and Punjab and Sharif brothers enjoy great political ties and family terms with him.

