Indian forces killing unarmed civilians in IOK: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the Indian forces were killing innocent and unarmed civilians in occupied Kashmir.

PM Abbasi made the comments while addressing the 55th session of Azad and Jammu Kashmir Council. During the PM-led session, the council members offered Fateha for victims of Indian LOC violations and brutalities in Occupied-Kashmir.

The PM said that the Pakistan and the people of AJ&K stand in solidarity with the people of Occupied-Kashmir, adding that the people of the region have the right to self-determination and that Indian forces are indiscriminately killing innocent civilians.

The prime minister also briefed the council of his participation in the extraordinary Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit last week in Istanbul. He said that he highlighted the plight of the people of Kashmir along with the Palestine issue.

Abbasi also informed about his meeting with the United Nations Secretary General during the Boao Forum wherein he informed the Secretary General that the Indian security forces were perpetrating the worst form of state-terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

PM Abbasi reiterated that Pakistan will continue to morally, politically and diplomatically support the Kashmir cause and will endorse settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.