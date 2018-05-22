Hasan Ali injures hand during practice match

LEICESTER: Pacer Hasan Ali suffered a hand injury while taking a catch during a practice match against Leicestershire on Tuesday.

According to details, the 24-year-old suffered a cut in-between his fingers while taking a catch.

The pacer is said to have received 3 stitches, however; national team physio has expressed hope that he would be able to feature in Pakistan’s first Test of a two-match series against England.

The physio also said that pacer Muhammad Amir, who suffered a knee-injury during Pakistan’s Test match against Ireland, is recovering at a good pace and that he will hopefully be available for the clash against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

He added that the rest of the Pakistani squad is fully fit to face England.