Jahangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi quarrel during PTI meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen exchanged heated words during party’s core group meeting on Tuesday.

According to reports, Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised objections over PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz’s party membership saying that “Rai Hassan does not deserve to participate in party conferences and hold a party designation since he was disqualified by the ECP.”

In 2015, MNA Rai Hasan Nawaz elected from the NA-162 constituency in Cheechawatani was disqualified by an election tribunal in Multan over non-disclosure of assets, while in 2016, the Supreme Court (SC) also disqualified him over the same reasons and ordered re-election in the constituency.

Jahangir Tareen, who was also present during the meeting, objected Qureshi’s statements questioning that “are you indirectly pointing at me?”. The two, then, exchanged heated words, which forced party chairman Imran Khan to intervene.

Afterwards, Imran Khan suspended Rai Hassan’s membership from PTI’s parliamentary board, while he also announced to not instate the PTI leader on any party designation.