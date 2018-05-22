SHC issues contempt notices to CEO K-Electric, Chairman NEPRA

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued contempt of court notices to CEO K-Electric (KE) Tayyab Tareen, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tariq Saddozai and concerned authorities over contempt of court petition.

SHC conducted the contempt of court petition hearing against CEO KE and concerned authorities.

The court issued contempt notices to KE CEO, chief generation and transmission officer, CEO distrivution, head of distritution, Chairman NEPRA Brigadier (r) Tariq Saddozai and vice-chairman Syed Masoodul Hassan Naqvi.

Earlier a petition was filed by a local citizen Karamat Ali who maintained the view that SHC after 2015’s heatstroke had ruled unannounced load-shedding as unfair and had directed KE to incease its power production capacity.

The peition further said that, with due observation of the prolonged power cuts in the metropolis due to a technical fault in Bin Qasim power plant, it is evident that KE had not acted upon the directions of the court. Thus the court should take stern action against CEO KE and chairman NEPRA for contept of court.

On May 25, 2016 NEPRA had issued a show-cause notice to KE added the petition so that the court’s order can be implemented.

Multiple areas of Karachi have been under the clutches of darkness even during the month of Ramadan.