Nawaz to resume recording statement in Avenfield reference case today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Shairf on Tuesday will be resuming his statement recording in Avenfield properties reference case before the accountability court.

Sharif along with family appeared before the accountability court to resume answering to the 127 questions handed by the court.

Earlier on Monday, Nawaz had submitted his reply to 55 questions out of 127 questions pertaining to Avenfield reference case.

Sharif had termed Supreme Court’s disqualification verdict as inappropriate and superfluous. He had also said that the prosecution had failed miserably to prove either its stance or the link between him and the London flats.

Former PM had argued that the prosecution failed to being forth any solid evidence of a money trail leading to Avenfield apartments.

Sharif refuted any claims of his association, ownership or possession of beneficial title of the Avenfield apartments.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid had further remarked that the report of Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) could not be treated as evidence as only a selected part of the report was admissible in court.

Earlier Nawaz had also condemned the formation of JIT, selection of the six members that were affiliated to different political parties. Hence Sharif claimed that the JIT had carried out a one sided investigation, yet had failed to present the collected documents in court.

Accountability court’s questionnaire comprises of questions related to formation of Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT), establishment of Gulf Steel Mills, statements of Sharif’s sons and JIT head Wajid Zia.

The JIT comprised of six members including Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, Amer Aziz of State Bank of Pakistan, Irfan Naeem Mangi (NAB), Brigadier (r) Nauman Saeed of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)and Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from Military Intelligence (MI).

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar were charged in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Properties and Flagship Investment Limited reference cases in September last year by NAB following the Panama Papers verdict.

The case proceedings of Avenfield properties completed its key witness statement recording on March 27.

The reference cases were to end within six months duration making it till mid-march; however, on May 9 trial court’s second extension plea was approved by the apex court, granting a month’s extension to conclude the trial.