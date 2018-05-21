Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Monday visited Cox’s Bazar Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador.Priyanka posted details of her refugee camp visit on her Instagram. She said that nine months after they were displaced from Myanmar, Rohingya children were “still highly vulnerable” in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravelsA post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 21, 2018 at 6:27am PDT“In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children,” the Bollywood diva said in her Instagram post.She also urged Instagram users to join hands and help the Rohingyas, specially the children, come out of the ongoing crisis. “These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care,” she said. Priyanka arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka earlier today after attending the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle in the UK.