Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Monday visited Cox’s Bazar Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador.

Priyanka posted details of her refugee camp visit on her Instagram. She said that nine months after they were displaced from Myanmar, Rohingya children were “still highly vulnerable” in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

“In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children,” the Bollywood diva said in her Instagram post.

She also urged Instagram users to join hands and help the Rohingyas, specially the children, come out of the ongoing crisis. “These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care,” she said.

Priyanka arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka earlier today after attending the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle in the UK.