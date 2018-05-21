Pervaiz Khattak calls UNDP report ‘drama’

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Monday said that those who question PTI’s performance in KP must tell what they have done during their tenure.

“I am tired of hearing about mega-projects. Those who question tehreek-e-insaf’s performance, must brief the public about their performance,” KP CM said after inaugurating a large section of Swat Expressway.

He continued that PTI’s mega-projects include improving standards of education, health and to eliminate corruption from the country.

Khattak also lashed out at the recently published United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report – according to which, Punjab ranked top in human development in Pakistan in 2017 – calling it a “drama”. He added that the report is from year 2005-2015 and not of 2017.

During the inauguration ceremony, DG Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Maj Gen Muhammad Afzal briefed the media about the project.

Afzal said that the construction work of the project was inaugurated in August 2016. He added that the 90km long motorway will be connected via two tunnels and that the second tunnel will be opened before the end of September.