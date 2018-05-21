Indian troops target civilians along Working Boundary

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops on Monday targeted civilians as they opened unprovoked firing along the Working Boundary in Harpal and Charwah sectors.

Military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed that the Indian troops targeted civilians with mortars and heavy weapons early Monday morning.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab fought back to the unprovoked firing, targeting the Indian posts added ISPR. Alternative firing continued till it was reported.

Earlier on Friday, four civilians were killed and 10 injured by the Indian forces as they opened fire over civilians on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot. The deceased included a woman and three children.

After the incident, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was summoned to the Foreign Office and a protest was registered over the incident.

Previously, such incidents of unprovoked firing have been surfacing in the media as India continues to violate the Working Boundaries, resulting in deaths of innocent civilians.