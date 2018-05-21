Balochistan CM’s aide Ruqayya Hashmi resigns

Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Finance Dr Ruqayya Saeed Hashmi Sunday said that she had resigned from the post against what she described as use of abusive language against her by one of her colleagues in the Balochistan Assembly during the budget session.

According to sources, Hashmi had submitted her resignation to the Balochistan governor. However, some treasury members were trying to contact her to withdraw her resignation, till the filing of the report.

Dr Hashmi presented the budget on May 14, which was approved by the Balochistan Cabinet.

Earlier on Friday, four MPAs of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) were suspended over “irrational” behaviour against the chairperson, MPA Shahida Rauf, during the budget session. Sardar Ghulam Musatafa Tareen, Ubaidullah Babat, Syed Liaquat Ali Agha and Nasrullah were among those suspended.

