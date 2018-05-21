SALUTA holds protest agaisnt administration over malpractices

KHAIRPUR: The executive council (EC) of the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers’ Association (SALUTA) on Sunday held an emergent meeting at the political science department over troublesome attitude of the university administration.

The meeting was presided over by SALUTA president Prof Dr Amir Ali Chandio.

The EC expressed grave concerns that the administration had removed banners from the premises of the university, which were inscribed against corruption and bad governance of the university management.

Furthermore, the EC resolved to raise voice against corruption on all available forums.

Moreover, the EC strongly condemned violation of merit in the university as juniors and less qualified faculty members were appointed as head of the departments of Teacher Education, Islamic Studies and Sindhi departments while PhD faculty members were neglected.

Dr Amir Ali Chandio announced that higher authorities of the universities, investigation agencies and other forums would be approached to take a stern action against the university administration, accordingly with the constitution.

Published in Daily Times, May 21ST 2018.