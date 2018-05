KHAIRPUR: A woman allegedly committed suicide on Sunday under mysterious circumstances in Muhib Shah Village in the tehsil of Saleh Pat.

Reportedly, Amnat Mahar stabbed herself with a knife. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Meanwhile, the police started investigation into the suspicious incident and awaits post-mortem report.

Published in Daily Times, May 21ST 2018.