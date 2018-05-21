Two murder suspects escape from police custody

KHAIRPUR: Two murder suspects on Saturday night escaped from the custody of Ubaro police.

Reportedly, the accused Shabir Bhutto and Mehmood Bhutto were arrested by the police about ten days ago over their alleged involvement in the murder of Razi Bhutto.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased on Sunday strongly protested against the Ubaro police and accused them of helping the prisoners to escape.

Consequently, the Ghotki senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kamran Nawaz took notice of the incident and suspended the station house officer (SHO) Muhammad Shaikh. He issued directives for investigation against the officers.

Published in Daily Times, May 21ST 2018.