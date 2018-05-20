Punjab leads in human development: report

LAHORE: A United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report revealed on Sunday that Punjab fares better in comparison to other provinces of the country based on the human development index (HDI).

The UNDP report, titled Pakistan National Human Development Report 2017: Unleashing the Potential of a Young Pakistan revealed that Punjab performed better in 2017 in the departments of health, education and a good living standard.

Among the provinces, Punjab and Azad Kashmir topped as they were placed in the category of high medium human development, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh were ranked as provinces with medium human development.

Moreover, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan were placed in very low human development category and Gilgit Baltistan were ranked as low medium human development region.

Among the cities, Lahore was the highest ranked in human development according to the index with 0.877 points, while Islamabad and Rawalpindi were ranked second and third respectively. Karachi was the only high ranked city of Sindh 0.854 points.

23 cities of Pakistan fall in the high medium human development category, with 18 from Punjab, 4 from KP and 1 from Sindh, whereas 11 cities from Punjab and KP made it to the medium human development category, while 4 from Sindh and 1 from Balochistan were also included.

As a country, Pakistan falls in the category of medium human development in the global rankings.